Woman dies after collision with drill pump truck at intersecton of SR-130 in Enoch

ENOCH, Utah, Oct. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman died Monday afternoon after colliding with a drill pump truck at the intersection Midvalley Road and SR-130 in Enoch.

“At about 3:30 p.m., the driver of a 2005 beige Chevrolet Malibu was driving east on Midvalley Road at the intersection of SR-130,” said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol. “For an unknown reason, she pulled past the stop sign and in front of a large drill pump truck that was traveling south on SR-130.”

The driver of the truck saw the Chevrolet Malibu, but was unable to stop. The truck collided with the driver’s side of the Malibu, causing extensive damage.

The driver of the Malibu was not wearing a seat belt and sustained fatal injuries. The deceased driver’s name will be released once the family has had time to notify friends and extended family, officials said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.