Woman dies after horse accident in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old woman has died from a head injury after she fell from a horse Wednesday evening in Utah County.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, told Gephardt Daily the accident was reported at about 6:15 p.m., and happened west of Interstate 15 at about 12400 South.

“She somehow fell from a horse and sustained fatal head injuries,” Cannon said. “We don’t know exactly what she was doing, but she suffered severe head injuries.”

The investigation is ongoing. Family members will be notified of the woman’s death before her name is released, Cannon said.

The woman is not a Utah resident, Cannon said.

