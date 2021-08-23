Woman found shot dead outside Juab County gas station, 2 men arrested

MONA, JUAB COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle at the Park N Pump gas station in Mona on Sunday afternoon.

At about 12:55 p.m., Juab County Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by officers with the Nephi Police Department, were dispatched to a disturbance at the gas station, at 1063 E. Highway 54, according to a JCSO news release.

“During the investigation it was alleged there was a deceased female inside a vehicle that had been shot” the news release states.

“Deputies continued the investigation under the direction of Sheriff Anderson

and located a deceased female inside a vehicle. Two suspects were arrested due to

their suspected involvement in the victim’s death,” the sheriff’s office said.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, and evidence has been collected. Utah County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene investigators are assisting in the case.

Arrested and booked into the Juab County Jail on charges related to the death of the victim are David Manuel Mestas, 26, from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Richard Anthony Sanchez, 26, from Rapid City, South Dakota.

The victim was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification and an official cause of death.

“Juab County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Nephi Police Department,

Santaquin Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol, the State Special Bureau of

Investigations and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance and response

to the investigation,” the news release states.

The incident is still under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will follow up on this developing story as more information becomes available.