Woman found walking naked in the snow on methamphetamine

DRAPER, Utah, Mar. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman found walking naked in the snow before sunrise Friday told police she thought her methamphetamine had been spiked.

The 47-year-old suspect admitted to using the drug when officers visited her hospital room later Friday morning, according to charging documents. Her two children were left in her truck parked either at the Draper Police Department or Draper City Hall, she told police, as she wanted them to keep warm while she walked.

“She said she had no recollection of when she took off all of her clothes and at no point was she aware that her daughter (name withheld) was following her through the snow,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed in 3rd District Court by Draper PD.

She is facing charges of endangering a child resulting in bodily injury, a second-degree felony; abuse or neglect of a child with a disability, a third-degree felony; two counts of child abandonment, a third-degree felony; and misdemeanor counts of lewdness and intoxication. She was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail shortly after noon Friday.

The daughter was also hospitalized for her injuries from her walk in the snow. It wasn’t immediately clear which of her two children suffered from a disability. A dog she left in her hotel room was turned over to Animal Control.

The suspect admitted to using the methamphetamine provided by a night desk clerk at a Holiday Inn in Sandy, according to the charging documents, where she had been staying while her home in Orem was being remodeled. She said she had “been in trouble” before for using meth, but it had been a while ago.

Police interviewed the desk clerk Snow named and he admitted to using meth with her, police said.

Snow said she had gone to what she thought was the Draper Police Department to report the meth had been spiked, but the clerk said he had used the same batch of meth without any unusual reaction, the court papers said.