WVCPD nabs potential shooter on Bacchus Highway

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Mar. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested a man after he was reported standing by the side of the road of a highway Friday afternoon waving a gun around, then fled in his vehicle after firing several shots.

No injuries were reported in the incident that began around 2:30 p.m. “The suspect’s family reported that the suspect had a gun and was suicidal,” West Valley City Police posted on social media. The man had pulled off to the side of the road at approximately 4900 South on the Bacchus Highway (State Road 111).

“Passers-by reported the man was outside his vehicle, pointing a gun,” police said. “Officers responded and blocked traffic to keep the public safe and kept watch from a distance.”

Family members then approached the man, but he got into his vehicle, according to WVCPD, fired shots from inside, and drove off at a high rate of speed. He reportedly may have reached 100 mph.

At approximately 7900 South, the man encountered officers who spiked the tires of his vehicle. She suspect pulled to the side of the road, relinquished his weapon and was safely taken into custody. A helicopter had been dispatched to the scene, with SWAT officers and an armored police vehicle reportedly enroute at the same time the man gave himself up.

By 5:44 p.m, WVCPD identified the suspect on social media as Jimmie Hamlin, 57, saying he had been booked into jail where he faces charges of reckless driving, disorderly conduct and four counts of felony discharge of a firearm.