Woman hospitalized with ‘significant injuries’ after unlicensed driver runs light in South Salt Lake, police say

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, May 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was transported to the hospital in very serious condition Sunday after her vehicle was struck by a driver who ran a red light, according to South Salt Lake police.

The crash occurred at about 6:15 p.m. in the area of 105 West and 2700 South.

The woman’s condition was later upgraded to stable, with significant but non-life-threatening injuries, SSLPD Sgt. Winters told Gephardt Daily. She said the woman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Two other people sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Winters said the driver who allegedly ran through the red light was an unlicensed male juvenile. No other information was available as the incident is still under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more details are released.