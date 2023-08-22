Woman, man booked for alleged drug, theft offenses in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police arrested a 24-year-old man accused of possessing stolen license plates and a 35-year-old woman accused of possessing illegal drugs.

The investigation started at 11:06 a.m. Monday when a Bike Squad officer saw a car with a stolen license plate parked near 900 S. Concord St. Officers found Efrain Gomez, 24, and Rose Marie Coyt, 35, in the car, and took them into custody.

“During the investigation, officers learned the car belonged to Gomez, however the license plate on the car was stolen,” says a statement from the SLCPD.

“The car was also not registered with the state. During a search of the car, officers found another stolen license plate. Officers found drug paraphernalia in Coyt’s bag and more than a half a pound of suspected methamphetamine, 12 suspected fentanyl pills, and more than $2,000 in cash.”

Officers booked the two into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail. Coyt was booked on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

A photo of illegal drugs recovered during a stop Aug 21 2023 Photo SLCPD

Gomez was booked on one count of providing false information to a police officer, a class A misdemeanor, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, a class B misdemeanor, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor.

Both were ordered released on condition they agree to conditions including returning for scheduled court dates and commiting no crimes.