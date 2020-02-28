Woman told officials Woods Cross man held her captive for 3 months

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Woods Cross man has been arrested after allegedly holding a woman captive for three months, at times punching, kicking and choking her.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Farmington said Johnathon Charles Fresh, 44, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Unlawful detention, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Officers responded Wednesday to an assault call at an apartment building at 1230 S. 500 West in Woods Cross.

“Upon arrival at the main office there I made contact with my complainant who informed me he had been assaulted by Johnathon Fresh,” the statement said. “My complainant told me there was another female in the residence with Johnathon, who was also being assaulted.”

The complainant told officers when he woke up to the sounds of the woman being beaten, he attempted to step in to stop the violence, and Fresh had struck him in the head. The complainant had a bloody nose, the statement said.

“I made contact at the door to the residence where Johnathon was, and met with a female who was bleeding from her nose and had several bruises all over her body,” the statement said. “The female was hard to understand due to Johnathon having strangled her just recently. The female was eventually able to advise me she and Johnathon had been in a physical fight during which Johnathon had punched, kicked, and strangled her.”

According to the woman, she had been in the apartment since before Christmas, “unable to leave,” the statement said.

“Johnathon had prevented her physically leaving the apartment, removed all contacts from her phone, and only allowed her to exit the messy apartment three times in three months,” the statement said. “The female reported she was not allowed to go outside, associate with her friends, or socialize without Johnathon’s permission.”

As two officers made entry into the apartment, Fresh barricaded himself in the bathroom stating he wanted to kill himself, the statement said.

“I was able to draw Johnathon out of the bathroom, and placed him in handcuffs,” the statement said. “In the living room of the apartment, a few feet from Johnathon, was a latch box containing meth and drug paraphernalia. A bong was also seen on the floor in a place it would be easily accessible to Johnathon.”

Fresh was also found to have a warrant for his arrest.

The suspect was transported to Davis County Jail, where he is being held without bail.