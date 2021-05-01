Woman with fatal gunshot wounds found inside car on I-80 near State Street exit

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol investigators are trying to determine the chain of events that led to a fatally-wounded woman being found inside a car on Interstate 80 early Saturday morning.

Emergency dispatchers were initially notified of a possible traffic accident on westbound I-80 about a quarter-mile east of the State Street exit around 3:00 a.m.

When the first trooper arrived on scene, she found a gravely wounded woman barely breathing who had been shot multiple times.

Other officers approaching the area saw a man run into a nearby neighborhood near 300 E. 2700 South. A short time later it was reported a man had been detained after being tased, but his connection to the incident, if any, is unclear.

The Utah Department of Transportation said it would hours before investigators could clear the scene. Motorists were being asked to avoid the area.

I-80 WB is closed at 700 E (MP 124) in SLC due to a Police Incident. Motorists are advised to use an alternate. Check the UDOT Traffic App and @waze for updates @UtahTrucking @UDOTRegionTwo — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) May 1, 2021

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.