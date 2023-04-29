Woman without pulse pulled from Virgin River, resuscitated by crews at Zion National Park



SPRINGDALE, Utah, April 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman who was first spotted in the Virgin River, struggling to stay afloat, had no heartbeat when she was rescued, but her pulse was restored by rescue workers.

The woman, described as 25 years old and visiting from Canada, was calling for help when other visitors noticed and summoned help at about 1:15 p.m. Friday.

“The ranger immediately contacted National Park Service emergency dispatchers who mobilized responders, including an ambulance from Hurricane Valley Fire District, to assist,” says a statement issued by Zion National Park.

“The National Park Service and Washington County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a joint swift water rescue training exercise near the Temple of Sinawava in Zion when the ranger made the report.”

Responders left their exercise and repositioned to attempt a rescue, the news release says.

“The team successfully pulled the person from the Virgin River near Birch Creek. The patient was not responsive and did not have a pulse. National Park Service & Hurricane Valley Fire District paramedics began CPR. After CPR, the patient had a pulse.”

National Park Service and Hurricane Valley Fire District paramedics transported the patient to a helicopter landing zone, and she was airlifted to a hospital.

Her current condition was not reported. Officials believe the woman entered the water near the Grotto and was not able to get out on her own.