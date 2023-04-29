Grill fire grows into structure fire in Helper

HELPER, Carbon County, Utah, April 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Helper firefighters were dispatched to a grill fire on Friday evening, and were alerted shortly after the 6:20 p.m. call to dispatch that the fire had spread.

While enroute, (the) fire was upgraded to a structure fire,” says a news release issued by the Helper Fire Department.

Soon after, Price and Wellington Fire Departments were dispatched to the Helper location.

“Fire was extinguished and contained to a single structure,” the HFD statement says.

“No injuries are reported, and a standard investigation is being conducted.”