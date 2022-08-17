Worker ‘seriously burned’ in Salt Lake City construction fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A worker sustained serious burns during a fire at a construction site Tuesday, the Salt Lake City Fire Department tweeted.

Crews responded about 4:40 p.m. to reports of a fire at a construction site at 669 S. 18th Ave., according to the tweet.

The fire burned a trailer on the construction site and one worker, approximately 20 years old, was “seriously burned and transported to a burn center.” No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the tweet.

