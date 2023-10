EMERY COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A small plane crashed Friday near Huntington, according to a tweet by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The aircraft was a Cessna T206H.

“Airplane went missing Friday; wreckage located today (Saturday),” the tweet says.

No other information, including the status of the pilot and any potential passengers, has been shared. Gephardt Daily will publish more details as they can be confirmed.