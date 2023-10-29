NB I-15 closed by large brush fire in Leeds

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A brush fire has blocked access to northbound Interstate 15 near the Washington County City of Leeds.

The fire is near milepost 22. Northbound I-15 is closed to traffic from milepost 16, and drivers are asked to find alternate routes. The notice does not specify whether southbound I-15 is affected.

A Utah Department of Transportation notice says the fire started at about 10 a.m., and is anticipated to be under control by about 6 p.m. For updates, click here.

An 11:33 a.m. Facebook post by Capt. Tyler Ames, Hurricane Valley Fire District & Rescue, said the fire was on the east side of I-15, with winds pushing it south.

In a subsequent post, Ames said evacuations have not been ordered or suggested for nearby areas, but people with respiratory issues may want to leave temporarily to avoid the heavy smoke.