Chandler Bing’s mom, ex-girlfriend remember late ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Oct. 29 (UPI) — Morgan Fairchild and Maggie Wheeler — who played Chandler Bing’s mother Nora and ex-girlfriend Janice — are mourning the death of their former Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

The sitcom ran from 1994 to 2004, and featured Perry as Bing and Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer as his best friends Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Ross, living and working in New York City in their ’20s and ’30s.

Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub at home Saturday, reportedly after playing pickleball. Foul play is not suspected in his death. He was 54.

The actor had shared a photo of him relaxing on a moonlit night in the same jacuzzi less than a week earlier. It would be his final post.

“Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman,” Perry wrote.

Instagram post by Matthew Perry

“I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son’, Matthew Perry,” Fairchild wrote on X.

“The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew.”

Wheeler posted on Instagram: “What a loss. The world will miss you, Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too-short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

“We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry,” Warner Bros. — which produced the show — said in a statement.

“Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

“Our #OddCouple family suffered a great loss today. The entire entertainment world has. I am too sad about the news to say more than this: @mattyperry4 was a sweetheart who deserved more peace in this life. 54 is too young to go. We love you, Matty! #RIPMatthewPerry,” said Yvette Nicole Brown.

Lucy Davis, who co-starred with Perry on the short-lived dramedy Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, also paid tribute to the actor.

“I had the honor of working with this man for 9 months on Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. He was as funny off-screen as he was on screen. He was really kind to me: I had one week where I was having difficulty with something at work and he came up to me and told me not to worry because he had my back,” Davis wrote on X.

“He was generous with his compliments to me when we acted together. One day I told him about one of my favorite moments of his in Friends — it was a really tiny moment that perhaps no one would remember — and after I told him he looked at me confused for a moment, and then said ‘wow, 10 years of an award-winning show and that’s the bit you bring me!’ Then he smiled at me and said that’s why he liked it. I had to kiss him in one of the scenes and was totally ok with the endless amount of takes we had to do. Knowing him for just those 9 months has remained a golden memory for me.”

“Oh no no no no no! Matty! Oh man. My heart breaks. Matty… Matthew and I have known each other since were were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet @MatthewPerry,” actress Meredith Salenger wrote on X.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=YWKOnfrhANI%3Fsi%3DIp7N96BiX29Zxgxc