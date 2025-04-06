Wrong-way driver dead after I-15 collision in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 6, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A wrong-way driver is dead after a head-on collision with another vehicle at about 700 South on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City.

Cpl. Luis Silva, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily that initial calls came in Sunday afternoon about a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80.

“It was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, then it made its way over to I-15, then started traveling southbound in northbound lanes, and as it was traveling the wrong way, struck head on into an Audi.”

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a blue Toyota Camry, “suffered fatal injuries, and the driver of the Audi is being transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.”

Northbound traffic on I-15 will be diverted off an exit south of the scene, Silva said. Traffic will be closed during the on-scene investigation, which could take several hours, Silva said at about 1:30 p.m.

Gephardt Daily photo by Samuel Price

Silva said he believed there was only one person in each vehicle.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is released.