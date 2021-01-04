WVC man beats woman after allegedly telling her to tase him if he had panic attack

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City man allegedly beat a woman after he told her to tase him if he had a panic attack.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Ashten Thomas Lawrence, 20, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

The female victim stated that on Dec. 30, she and the suspect were arguing and that he was getting extremely upset and began going into a panic attack, the statement said.

“The female victim stated that the A/P (accused person) had gotten her a Taser for Christmas and told her to use it on him if he ever went into a panic attack because he would become violent during said panic attacks,” the statement said. “The female

victim stated that she feared for her safety and tased him on the back of his neck.”

The female victim stated that the suspect became angry and hit her in the face multiple times, causing significant contusion to her left eye.

The victim then stated that the suspect dragged her onto the floor and placed his hands over her nose and mouth constricting her breathing for approximately 5-10 seconds.

Lawrence was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.