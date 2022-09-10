WVC man charged: 50 lbs meth, 33 lbs heroin, 13 lbs coke, 5000 fentanyl pills, 19 firearms

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Federal officials have released limited details on a major narcotics bust of a West Valley City man apparently operating in Utah and Salt Lake counties.

Innocente Ramirez, 38, has been charged in federal court with multiple drug distribution charges as well as possession of firearms in furtherance of a a drug trafficking crime, to wit, 19 of them, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.

A search warrant for Ramirez’ Salt Lake City storage unit and West Valley City home revealed the following: 50 pounds of methamphetamine, 33 pounds of heroin, 13 pounds of cocaine and 5,000 fentanyl pills, plus 19 firearms, according the statement posted Sept. 2 on the local Department of Justice website.

“According to the allegations contained in the criminal complaint and law enforcement affidavit, in August of 2022, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations and task force officers from the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force began the investigation into Ramirez’s drug trafficking operation.

“During this time, law enforcement officers obtained delivery of one pound of methamphetamine from Ramirez and located Ramirez’s residence and the storage unit where Ramirez stored his narcotics.

“Law enforcement then obtained search warrants for Ramirez’s Salt Lake City storage unit and West Valley City home. During the execution of the search warrant on Ramirez’s storage unit, law enforcement officers seized 50 pounds of methamphetamine, 33 pounds of heroin, 13 pounds of cocaine, 5,000 fentanyl pills, and 17 firearms, two of which were stolen. During the search of Ramirez’s home, law enforcement seized two additional firearms, drug packaging material, and drug paraphernalia.

“Assistant United States Attorneys from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah are prosecuting the case. Special agents from Homeland Security Investigations and task force officers from the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force are conducting the investigation.”