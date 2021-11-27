WVC Police release surveillance photos of suspects after women shot during robbery

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley Police officers have released surveillance photos of three suspects after a woman was shot during a robbery Friday afternoon.

“NEW INFORMATION: investigators have gathered surveillance video images from the armed robbery/shooting which occurred this afternoon,” said a tweet at 5:35 p.m. “The suspects are one male and two females. Please RT and if you recognize any of these people, call 801-840-4000.”

A previous tweet said: “Investigators are on the scene of a robbery in which one person was shot. The incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. at the African Braiding Salon at 3580 S. Redwood Road. A man and two women entered the salon, brandished a gun and demanded money.”

At some point during the robbery a 40-year-old woman was shot. The victim is being treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as a middle-aged Black man and two Black women in their late teens. They were seen leaving in a maroon-colored sedan.

Detectives are gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.