WVCPD mourns retired K-9 Chief

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The West Valley City Police Department has announced the death of retired K-9 officer Chief, who worked as a tracking dog for the department from 2013 to 2019.

“Our hearts are a little heavier today with the passing of retired police K-9 Chief,” says a WVCPD social media post issued Tuesday afternoon.

“He had more than 50 criminal apprehensions and found many lost children and runaways during his working days.”

Chief was beloved, the post says.

“He was a favorite at department events due to his gentle nature & never turned down a head pat or hug. Chief lived out his retirement with his handler, Sgt. Beardshall & his family. He kept himself busy being good boys with his best buddy, Chuck the West Highland Terrier.”

Chief had a favorite sleeping spot, the post says.

“Chief took plenty of naps on the trampoline, which he thought was a giant dog bed.

“Sadly, a sudden medical complication cut his days short. He will be missed terribly. Our thoughts are with the Beardshalls who loved Chief & made his life after police work a life well lived.”