WVCPD: Officers track suspect after injury accident by following trail of fluids left by damaged car

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is facing four felony charges after West Valley City police say he left the scene of an accident with injuries, was found with illegal drugs, and kicked a police officer.

The probable cause statement filed in the arrest of 42-year-old Foalima S. Pule says he “was involved in a traffic accident with injuries by failing to yield the right of way and left the scene parking his vehicle in a nearby apartment complex before walking off on foot.”

A fire battalion chief who had responded to the accident scene described Pule’s clothing, and WVCPD officers located him and his car after following a trail of fluids left by his damaged vehicle.

“The A/P (arrested person) was located and the odor of alcoholic beverages came from the A/P breath matching the description given,” Pule’s probable cause statement says. “The A/P, prior to leaving his vehicle that had front end damage and multiple airbags deployed, had gathered up a case of beer and (left it) behind a trash container nearby.”

The suspect had left footprints in the leaked fluids “leading to the trash container.” The shoe tread in the footprints appeared to match the tread of the shoes worn by the suspect.

Pule was verbally aggressive when stopped by officers, the statement says. He was found in possession of four grams of marijuana, and a glass pipe was found in his pocket. Pule refused a blood test for drugs before and after officers obtained a warrant, arrest documents say. He also “physically resisted and assaulted a deputy, kicking him.”

The offense was committed while on probation or parole, or awaiting trial for a previous felony charge, the statement says. It also notes Pule has previous DUI convictions.

Pule was charged on suspicion of:

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

Assault by prisoner, a third-degree felony

Refusal (of drug test) with priors, a third-degree felony

Transaction of dangerous weapon by class I restricted person, a third-degree felony

Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, second offense, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to give name, assistance at accident, a class C misdemeanor

Failure to yield right of way, an infraction

The statement does not share the nature of the dangerous weapon found.

Pule was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system and ordered held without bail.