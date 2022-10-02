‘Smile’ tops North American box office with $22M

Oct. 2 (UPI) — “Smile,” a horror movie starring Sosie Bacon and Jessie T. Usher, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $22 million in receipts this weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Don’t Worry Darling” with $7.3 million, followed by “The Woman King” at No. 3 with 7 million, “Bros” at No. 4 with $4.8 million and “Avatar” at No. 5 with $4.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Ponniyin Selvan” at No. 6 with $4 million, “Barbarian” at No. 7 with $2.8 million, “Bullet Train” at No. 8 with $1.4 million, “DC League of Super-Pets” at No. 9 with $1.3 million and “Top Gun: Maverick” at No. 10 with $1.2 million.

Last weekend’s Top 10 movies earned a total of about $55.8 million with “Don’t Worry Darling” in the lead with $19.2 million. This weekend’s Top 10 raked in about $56.6 million.