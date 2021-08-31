Zion National Park releases name of man dead from heat exhaustion

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Aug. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Zion National Park officials have released the name of a man who died yesterday at the park after complaining of heat exhaustion.

The victim was John Henry Wolfe, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“On Monday, Aug. 30, Zion Dispatch received a report of a 32-year-old male complaining of heat exhaustion at the exit route of the Left Fork of North Creek (Subway),” a statement released Tuesday by Zion says.

“Zion park medics and emergency medical technicians were dispatched to Wolfe’s location and found him unresponsive.

“The medics and EMTs administered CPR for approximately one hour before stopping resuscitation efforts per guidance by St. George Hospital medical control.”

Wolfe was extracted via long line from GRCA helicopter, the statement says.

“The death investigation is currently being conducted by National Park Service and Washington County Sheriff’s Office as the lead agency.”