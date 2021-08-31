Utah COVID-19 update: 7 more deaths, 1,218 more cases in past day; 270 in children

UTAH, Aug. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported seven more COVID-19 deaths and 1,218 new positive cases since Monday’s report.

Cumulative documented cases now stand at 464,422. Of the news cases:

102 were in children age 5 through 10

65 cases were in ages 11 through 13

103 cases were in ages 14 through 18.

Known coronavirus deaths in Utah number 2,634. The seven deaths newly reported deaths were of:

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

Two Salt Lake County men, older than 84, long-term care facility residents

Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Two Utah County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

One death reported on Aug. 26, that of a hospitalized Davis County man between 25 and 84, was removed from the total following further medical review.

Vaccinations

UDoH reports 3,256,308 total vaccines administered, which is 6,579 more than Monday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, UDoH says, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, six times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1 of this year, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,139.227 people tested. This is an increase of 9,250 people tested since Monday. Tests given total 5,681,524, an increase of 14,409 tests since Monday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,274 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.9%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.7%.

There are 485 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 20,203.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.