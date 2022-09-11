1 dead, multiple injured after motorboat flips in at Grand Canyon National Park

By
United Press International
-
File Photo by Terry Schmitt UPI

Sept. 11 (UPI) — One person died and multiple people were injured after a motorboat flipped over in Grand Canyon National Park, officials said.

The incident took place at Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River at 2:12 p.m. Saturday, the park’s Twitter account said.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to treat and transport injured patients.

Bedrock Rapid features a large rock island that splits the channel left and right, creating difficulty for some rafters, according to GoRafting.com.

“You can get into trouble here by failing to make the move around the rock island and flipping off this feature,” the website said.

