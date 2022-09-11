Iron County Sheriff: Suspect driving at ‘incredibly high rate of speed,’ chasing another vehicle, jailed after injuring passenger

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is being held on charges including felony aggravated assault after he allegedly followed a vehicle for several miles, then struck the vehicle, critically injuring a passenger before fleeing the scene.

A statement from the arresting officer, employed by the Iron County Sheriff‘s Office, says he observed the suspect, 22-year-old Quentin Kyle Redshirt, “driving at an incredibly high rate of speed north on 300 West, chasing another vehicle.”

The passenger in the struck vehicle “received serious injury and disfigurement to her face/mouth,” says a probable cause statement says.

“The defendant fled from the scene on foot, and was apprehended a few blocks away. He was identified by a work ID found inside his vehicle. The defendant admitted to to law enforcement on scene that he was intoxicated. A half empty bottle of vodka was found in the glove box of his vehicle, as well as paperwork for prescription medications that would contribute to impaired driving.”

Redshirt was charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Failure to remain at accident involving serious injury, a third-degree felony

DUI — Alcohol/drugs or combo, a class B misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Speeding, an infraction

“The victims of the struck vehicle stated that the defendant had followed them through several miles of town, making a number of turns,” Redshirt’s probable cause statement says.

“When the victims drove away from the defendant, he gave chase, striking the rear of the victims’ vehicle at least once before the major crash at least once before the major crash occurred.

“The victims do not know the defendant, or why he chased and struck them,” the charging document says.

The statement says Redshirt has no ties to Cedar City, and “was supposed to leave to go Wyoming for a job…. The defendant claims to have no memory of the incident, and appears to have assaulted the victims without cause.”

Redshirt is being held without bail.