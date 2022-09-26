1 killed, 2 shot during attempted Brink’s armored car robbery

Sept. 25 (UPI) — One man is dead and two others were injured during a failed armed robbery of an armored truck in Oakland, Calif., police have confirmed.

One of the Brinks truck’s guards and an innocent bystander were wounded by gunfire during the attempted robbery on Friday, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a briefing.

Officers arrived around 2 p.m. and found the Brinks guard and one other man suffering from gunshot wounds. The other man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The guard is in stable condition, Armstrong confirmed, while the bystander is also stable and made it to the hospital under their own power. The FBI is assisting the department with the investigation.

Police were still searching on Saturday for several individuals.

They are also looking for a white vehicle of interest that was occupied by several people. Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with video footage to come forward, adding the investigation remains in the early stages.

“This is a terrible situation that unfolded in broad daylight. We believe that this was a robbery attempt,” Armstrong told reporters.

The shooting marked the sixth death from gun violence in Oakland this week. It was also the 92nd fatal shooting of the year in a city with a population of 422,000, putting it on pace to be one of the deadliest in its history.

There were more than 130 gunshot deaths in 2021.

“It’s been a tough week in the city of Oakland. We have obviously seen several homicides this week,” said Armstrong.