Update: SLCPD arrests 20-year-old suspect in Rose Park domestic murder

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police homicide detectives have arrested a suspect in Sunday night’s shooting death of 24-year-old Lyberdee Cisneros.

A news release issued Monday morning by SLCPD said Cisneros was fatally wounded after being shot, allegedly by her boyfriend, 20-year-old Jayden Wade Fernelius.

Police were dispatched to the shooting at the Downtown West Apartments at 718 N. 900 West about 8:25 p.m.

“When patrol officers arrived on scene, they immediately came up with a tactical plan to enter the apartment unit to secure the scene, provide life-saving medical aid, and look for any suspects,” the SLCPD press release said.

Once inside the apartment, police found the mortally wounded Cisneros with at least one gunshot wound, the police statement says.

“Officers applied a chest seal and started performing CPR. Gold Cross Ambulance and the Salt Lake City Fire Department assisted the SLCPD with life-saving efforts.”

Cisneros was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Two men who were inside the apartment were detained by officers, the statement says. One of them, Fernelius, was found him in possession of a 9mm gun.

Based on witness statements and forensic evidence gathered at the scene, Fernelius was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

The SLCPD statement reminded the community that resources are available to support survivors of domestic violence.

“We encourage anyone who has experienced domestic violence to call us at 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with a victim advocate or call the 24-hour hotline directly at 801-580-7969. All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously.”