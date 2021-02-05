10 pounds of explosives missing from California Marine base

Feb. 5 (UPI) — Marine Corps officials said Thursday about 10 pounds of explosives have gone missing from Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, Calif.

ABC 10 News in San Diego and the Marine Corps Times reported that officials were seeking several pounds of Composition C-4, a high-powered manufactured explosive, which disappeared during a long training exercise two weeks ago.

Capt. Zachary Colvin with the Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the incident.

NCIS declined to comment on the investigation.

Colvin also told reporters the base was not on lockdown.

North Carolina’s 2nd Marine Division, based in Camp Lejeune, and 2nd Marine Air Wing, based out of Cherry Point, are currently at Twentynine Palms for training exercises.

Retired Capt. Kelly Mayer told ABC10 News that 1 pound of C-4 could blow up a vehicle when detonated, and that C-4 is one of the most powerful explosives to be manufactured.