Air Force releases list of 6 potential locations for U.S. Space Command

Nov. 20 (UPI) — The Air Force announced Thursday that it has selected six possible locations for the U.S. Space Command.

The six locations are New Mexico’s Kirtland Air Force Base, Offutt AFB in Nebraska, Patrick AFB in Florida, Peterson AFB in Colorado, Port San Antonio in Texas and Redstone Army Airfield in Alabama.

The list of six is narrowed from 24 self-nominated sites, according to the Air Force, which said it will now evaluate each location and will now conduct both virtual and on-site visits at each location.

The Air Force said it will select the preferred location for Space Command Head Quarters early next year.

Earlier this week the Space Force announced plans to form a National Space Intelligence Center in Ohio.