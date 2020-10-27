Amazon hiring 100,000 workers for holiday shopping season

Oct. 27 (UPI) — Retailer Amazon said Tuesday it will hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers to handle orders for the holiday shopping season.

Amazon said the additional workers will “pick, pack and ship” orders at various operations centers.

The company said the temporary jobs will offer opportunities for “pay incentives, benefits, and a path to a longer-term career.” It also noted the work could offer Americans extra income and “flexibility” in a climate of economic hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On top of an industry-leading $15 minimum wage, full-time regular jobs at Amazon come with comprehensive health, dental, and vision insurance on day one, 401K with 50% company match, and a network to succeed,” Amazon wrote in a blog post Tuesday.

Amazon similarly announced last month it would hire 100,000 full-time, permanent jobs. At the beginning of the pandemic in March, the retailer said it would hire 100,000 workers to deliver critical supplies.