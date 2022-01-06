Arizona police officer who shot, killed man in wheelchair fired

Jan. 6 (UPI) — A police officer in Arizona who shot and killed a man in a motorized wheelchair was officially fired Wednesday.

Tucson police Chief Chad Kasmar said in a statement that officer Ryan Remington, who was hired Jan. 6, 2017, was fired after an internal investigation into the fatal shooting of 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards on Nov. 29.

In a statement, police said a Walmart employee contacted an off-duty Tucson police officer who was working a special-duty assignment at the store to report that Richards had allegedly stolen a toolbox.

Remington joined the employee in the parking lot and followed Richards, asking him to show a receipt. Police said Richards brandished a knife and said “Here’s your receipt.”

Police said Remington and another officer pursued Richards as he moved through a parking lot toward the entrance of a Lowe’s as he attempted to get Richards to surrender the knife.

As Richards neared the entrance of the store, Remington fired nine rounds, striking Richards in the back and side.

An attorney for Remington told Tucson.com that he plans to appeal the decision to the city Civil Service Commission. The police department said an appeal must be filed within 10 days.

In December, the Pima County Attorney’s Office launched an investigation into the shooting but as of Wednesday the review was still underway and no charges had been filed.

John Bradley, an attorney representing Richards’ sister, Victoria, praised the department’s decision to fire Remington.

“This is now the second Tucson police chief to review the available information and conclude that Ryan Remington’s actions were not justified,” Bradley said.

Former Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus had said he was “deeply troubled by Remington’s actions” and moved to fire him following the shooting.