At least 2 dead, 16 injured in stabbing attack at Chinese kindergarten

April 29 (UPI) — Two children were killed and 16 other people were injured after a man carried out a knife attack at a kindergarten in southern China on Wednesday.

The victims included 16 children, including the two that died, and two teachers. Police said a suspect was in custody, Chinese media reported.

Two other victims were undergoing operations as a result of their injuries.

The attack took place at around 2 p.m. at the private Jinale kindergarten in Xinfeng in the southern province of Guangxi.

A 24-year-old man with the last name Zeng was suspected to be the attacker.

Authorities did not immediately confirm a motive for the attack but Chinese media report the suspect was going through a divorce and his wife worked at the school.

The incident was under investigation.

China has experienced multiple mass-stabbings at schools and daycare centers recently, including an attack last June in which a school security guard injured 39 children and teachers at Wangfu County Center Primary School in Guangxi.