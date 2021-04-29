One dead, 2 injured after I-15 collision involving 3 semis, car near Mesquite, Nevada

MESQUITE, Nevada, April 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a violent collision involving three semis and one passenger car near Mesquite, Nev., on Wednesday.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol troopers, the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 15, when a northbound tractor-trailer veered into a second tractor-trailer that was stopped at the side of the road.

The first tractor-trailer then swerved in the opposite direction, crossed into the southbound lane, and collided with a third semi.

The third truck then struck a car that also was headed south.

The driver of the first semi truck, believed to have initiated the accident, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers with the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Mesquite Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that one of the two people in the car had to be cut out.

“The passenger vehicle required extrication operations to be performed to free one person from the wreckage,” the statement says.

“There were a total of six people involved in the accident. One person deceased as a result of the injuries they received. Two people were transported by MFR ambulances to Intermountain St. George regional hospital. Three persons declined medical transport.”

Agencies responding besides the Nevada Highway Patrol and Mesquite Fire Rescue included the Mesquite Police Department, Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire District, Mercy Air 11 and Clark County 71.

As of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the road was still closed to all traffic.