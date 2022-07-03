Baby’s father arrested after woman’s fatal shooting while pushing their infant in stroller in New York City

July 2 (UPI) — The father of an infant whose mother was shot dead while pushing the baby’s stroller on the Upper East Side of New York City earlier this week has been arrested.

Isaac Argro, 22, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and the criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting death of Azsia Johnson, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced on Twitter.

Johnson, 20, was fatally shot in the head at close range while pushing her three-month-old baby girl in a stroller on E. 95th St. and Lexington Ave. around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday night by a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

She was found unconscious by first responders and transported to Metropolitan Hospital Center where she was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m., according to police.

Johnson had texted a relative that she was planning to meet with Argro to retrieve two bags of baby clothes for the infant before she was shot dead by the hooded gunman, police and family members told the New York Daily News.

A police source told the Daily News that Argro had previously been sought by police for an alleged domestic violence assault on Johnson in January and a misdemeanor assault charge was later filed against him.

New York City council member Julie Menin said that the baby girl was alright after the shooting, which happened in front of a school.