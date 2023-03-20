Biden says war crimes arrest warrant against Putin is ‘justified’

March 19 (UPI) — President Joe Biden says the International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin is “justified” even though the United States does not recognize the authority of the international body.

“I think it’s justified,” Biden said late Friday while answering questions on the South Lawn of the White House before departing on Marine One. “But the question is, it’s not recognized internationally by us either. But I think it makes a strong point.”

When asked if Putin should be tried by the international tribunal in The Hague, Biden said, “He’s clearly committed war crimes.”

The ICC on Friday issued an arrest warrant against Putin for illegally deporting Ukrainian children to Russia. An arrest warrant was also issued against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian children’s commissioner.

“It is forbidden by international law for occupying powers to transfer civilians from the territory they live in to other territories, children enjoy special protection under the Geneva Convention,” ICC President Piotr Hofmanski said in recorded video statement.

“The judges have reviewed the information and evidence submitted by the prosecutor and determined that there are credible allegations against these persons for the alleged crimes,” he added.

Both Russia and the United States refuse to recognize the authority of the ICC, which could put the Biden Administration at odds with European allies over how to prosecute war crimes committed by Russian forces.

U.S. officials used guarded language when discussing the warrant, falling short of endorsing it.

“There is no doubt that Russia is committing war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine, and we have been clear that those responsible must be held accountable,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement issued to media outlets.

“The ICC Prosecutor is an independent actor and makes his own prosecutorial decisions based on the evidence before him. We support accountability for perpetrators of war crimes.”

Amid the international fallout from the ICC arrest warrant, Putin on Saturday made an unannounced visit to the occupied Crimea region for “reunification” events marking nine years since Russia seized the region.

Kyiv and its Western allies contend Moscow’s takeover of the region in 2014 is illegal.