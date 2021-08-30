Breaking: U.S. completes military evacuation of Afghanistan – CENTCOM

KABUL, Afghanistan, Aug. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. military’s evacuation of Afghanistan is complete.

The last U.S. military planes took off from Hamad Karzai International Airport Monday, according to a statement by the U.S. Central Command Monday afternoon.

U.S.M.C. General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, made the announcement in an afternoon press conference, stating, “Every single US service member is now out of Afghanistan, I can say that with 100% certainty.”

According to McKenzie, Taliban fighters actually secured the airfield as the the last U.S. planes took off. He characterized the Taliban’s efforts as “pragmatic” and “professional.”

The withdrawal marks an end to 20 continuous years of U.S. military involvement in the war-torn country.

