Buzz Aldrin marries partner Anca Faur on his 93rd birthday

Jan. 21 (UPI) — Buzz Aldrin has married his long-time partner, Anca Faur, on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut and Korean War veteran was the second human to walk on the moon.

Aldrin was the second human to walk on the moon after Apollo 11 mission commander Neil Armstrong on July 21, 1969.

“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers,” Aldrin tweeted Friday.

Faur, 63 and Aldrin’s fourth wife, is a Romanian-born chemical engineer who currently serves as Executive Vice President of Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC.

Aldrin has been involved in legal disputes with family members over the years. In 2011, he sparred with his ex-wife, Lois Driggs Aldrin, over his company Starbuzz.

Aldrin sued his adult children in 2018, when they filed a petition to take guardianship over his affairs. The lawsuit was dropped the next year when two of Aldrin’s children withdrew their petition.