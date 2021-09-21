CDC designates Antigua, Bermuda, Guyana as ‘very high’ COVID-19 travel risks

Sept. 20 (UPI) — A pair of popular island travel destinations were added to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “very high” risk category on Monday.

The CDC designated Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean and Bermuda in the Atlantic along with the South American country of Guyana on its “Level 4: Very High” COVID-19 travel advisory.

People are encouraged to avoid traveling to locations designated Level 4, according to the CDC. The agency also advises that anyone who must travel to such locations be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Destinations designated as Level 4 have reported more than 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents within the past 28 days.

As of Monday, a total of 90 destinations have been designated as “very high” risk for COVID-19.

All three of the destinations elevated to Level 4 Monday had previously been designated “Level 3: High,” which indicates they have reported between 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 residents within the past 28 days.

Also Monday, the CDC upgraded Bonaire, Sao Tome and Principe and Ukraine from “Level 2: Moderate” to Level 3, while New Caledonia, was raised from “Level 1: Low” to Level 3.

Andorra, Colombia and Kuwait were all downgraded from Level 4 to Level 3.

The CDC broadly recommends that Americans avoid international travel entirely unless they are fully vaccinated.