Chicago transit worker charged with 2 felonies in shooting at train station

March 27 (UPI) — A Chicago Transit Authority employee was charged Sunday with two felonies after allegedly shooting a man in a train station.

Sylvester Adams, 53, was charged with one felony count of first-degree attempted murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for the shooting that took place inside the 95th Street Red Line station on Saturday morning.

In a statement, CTA confirmed that Adams was employed as a customer assistant and was not permitted to carry a firearm.

“Based on our own investigation, we can also confirm that this employee was in violation of several CTA workforce rules, including one that expressly prohibits the possession of a firearm,” the agency said.

CTA added that it is cooperating with police in their investigation of the shooting and “pursuing termination” of the employee.

“The behavior of this one employee is not at all reflective of the thousands of hardworking and dedicated men and women who take pride in their work and responsibly perform their duties each day,” CTA said.

Unverified video of the shooting posted on social media appeared to show Adams arguing with a man who pushed him to the ground.

The man began to walk down the stairs while Adams got up and appeared to pull a gun out of his pocket.

The video appears to show Adams firing one shot from the top of the stairs before pausing and firing several additional shots down the stairs.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center after sustaining gunshot injuries to his back, abdomen and left leg.