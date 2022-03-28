Avenues hair salon heavily damaged in two-alarm fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 27, 2022 — Salt Lake City firefighters are trying to determine the cause of a business fire which heavily damaged a salon and filled much of the Avenues with smoke Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the Bauhaus Salon, 480 E. 6th Avenue about 5:25 p.m. When they arrived they found heavy smoke pouring from the roof and attic area.

Fire commanders quickly made the decision to bring in more resources, making it a two-alarm fire.

As with any two-alarm fire, Salt Lake City Fire Capt. Shaun Mumedy told Gephardt Daily, six fire engines (pumpers) and two large ladder trucks responded to the blaze along with its full contingent of more than 32 firefighters.

The source of the smoke-intensive fire appeared to be in the attic, Mumedy said, forcing firefighters to cut holes in the roof in order to get water directly on the flames.

Despite the heavy smoke the fire was confined and controlled within 20 minutes, Mumedy said. Mop-up operations were continuing after dark as crews worked to extinguish possible hot spots under the salon’s high-pitched roof.

No injuries resulted in Sunday’s fire, but the one-story structure incurred heavy smoke damage throughout. The abundant smoke kept the firefighters busy, Mumedy said. “You can only do as much work as an air bottle can hold,” which he said can be as little as 15 minutes under heavy exertion.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.