Coast Guard looking for three missing American sailors in Mexico

April 15 (UPI) — The U.S. Coast Guard said that it is searching for three American sailors, who have were last seen nearly two weeks ago in Mexico.

Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien, and William Gross, Mazatlán, Mexico on April 4, aboard a 44-foot vessel heading to San Diego.

The Mexico Navy is reportedly assisting the search for the sailors, who had planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6.

“However, there was no record of them arriving in Cabo San Lucas or a report in of their location,” the Coast Guard said in a statement on Friday.

The Coast Guard said that search and rescue teams have contacted marinas around Baja, Mexico, but have not gotten reports of the vessel being sighted.

“Urgent marine information broadcasts have been issued over VHF radio requesting all mariners to keep a lookout for the missing persons and vessel,” the Coast Guard said.