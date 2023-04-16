Pig runs next to highway after being freed from pen by a bear

April 15 (UPI) — A pig found trotting alongside a British Columbia highway was found to have escaped from a farm when a hungry bear broke through a fence.

The Dewdney Animal Hospital posted a video to YouTube explaining a couple driving home from Mission spotted a pig running alongside the westbound lanes of Lougheed Highway.

The couple contacted Dewdney Animal Hospital veterinarian Adrian Walton and the pig was sedated while awaiting a team from British Columbia SPCA Maple Ridge.

The pig was loaded into a crate and an SPCA truck carried the porker to the animal hospital, where it was examined for injuries and illness.

The 1-year-old pig, named Brenda, was found to be in good health. Owner Irene Francis revealed Brenda had escaped from her pen when a bear tore through the fence in an apparent search for food.