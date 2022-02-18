Coca-Cola launching new Starlight drink ‘inspired by space’

Feb. 17 (UPI) — A new flavor of Coca-Cola is coming soon — a promotional announcement from Coca-Coca Thursday said, “From the furthest reaches of the galaxy, Coca‑Cola Starlight is arriving.”

The new limited edition drink, called Coca-Cola Starlight, features a taste the beverage maker calls unique, and will be offered in both regular and zero sugar and is expected to be available Feb. 21.

In a press statement, Coca-Cola said Starlight is “inspired by space” and has “notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire, as well as a cooling sensation that evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space.”

“Inspired by space, Starlight was created with the vision that — in a world of infinite possibilities — somewhere in our universe, another kind of Coca-Cola, another way of connecting with each other, might exist,” the company said.

According to People Magazine, Starlight “certainly tastes like the classic soda, but sweeter and bolder.”

The offering is the first from the company’s Coca-Cola Creations initiative — also part of its Real Magic marketing platform — which has looked for new ways of marketing the product to new and younger customers.

Part of the Real Magic push includes marketing products using gaming, music and technology.

For Starlight, people who buy the beverage will gain access to an augmented reality concert that includes a holographic Ava Max using a QR code on the product label.