Colorado extends indoor mask mandate, relaxes restrictions for those vaccinated

By
United Press International
-
January 31, 2020 National Institutes of Health official Dr. Anthony Fauci (C) speaks about the coronavirus during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. Health and Human Services Secretary Alexander Azar (L) announced that the United States is declaring the virus a public health emergency and issued a federal quarantine order of 14 days for 195 Americans. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI

May 3 (UPI) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis extended the state’s indoor mask mandate on Sunday while relaxing restrictions for those who have been fully vaccinated.

The Democratic governor announced the extension in a press release, stating the mask mandate applies to those in groups of 10 or more in all public indoor spaces in counties with more than 35 infections per 100,000 people.

However, Polis amended the order permitting those in groups of 10 or more people to remove their masks indoors if 80% of them have proof of being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Masks will still be required in schools, child care centers, indoor children’s camps, government facilities, prisons and emergency medical and other healthcare settings, it said.

The mandate was extended as the state works to increase the number of people vaccinated.

According to the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment, more than 1.9 million people in Colorado have been fully immunized against COVID-19 with 2.6 million people having received one shot.

“Vaccines not only protect you and your loved ones form getting this deadly virus but also allows Colorado to return back to normal,” Polis said. “Reaching a high level of immunity is what will allow for a life without masks, but before that is possible, many more Coloradans need to get vaccinated.”

The state has confirmed more than 500,000 infections including 6,304 deaths to the pandemic, according to state health officials.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here