Colorado extends indoor mask mandate, relaxes restrictions for those vaccinated

May 3 (UPI) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis extended the state’s indoor mask mandate on Sunday while relaxing restrictions for those who have been fully vaccinated.

The Democratic governor announced the extension in a press release, stating the mask mandate applies to those in groups of 10 or more in all public indoor spaces in counties with more than 35 infections per 100,000 people.

However, Polis amended the order permitting those in groups of 10 or more people to remove their masks indoors if 80% of them have proof of being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Masks will still be required in schools, child care centers, indoor children’s camps, government facilities, prisons and emergency medical and other healthcare settings, it said.

The mandate was extended as the state works to increase the number of people vaccinated.

According to the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment, more than 1.9 million people in Colorado have been fully immunized against COVID-19 with 2.6 million people having received one shot.

“Vaccines not only protect you and your loved ones form getting this deadly virus but also allows Colorado to return back to normal,” Polis said. “Reaching a high level of immunity is what will allow for a life without masks, but before that is possible, many more Coloradans need to get vaccinated.”

The state has confirmed more than 500,000 infections including 6,304 deaths to the pandemic, according to state health officials.