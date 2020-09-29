Dow climbs 410 points amid rising tech stocks, COVID-19 stimulus hopes

By
United Press International
-
A sign for Wall Street hangs outside at the New York Stock Exchange on April 20. Stocks were down Friday morning ahead of President Donald Trump's news conference on China. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Sept. 28 (UPI) — U.S. markets delivered strong gains on Monday amid rising tech stocks and optimism surrounding a new round of COVID-19 economic stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day up 410.1 points, or 1.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.61% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.87% as major tech stocks rose broadly to help lead the gains.

Amazon stock gained 2.55%, Alphabet increased 1.36%, Microsoft grew 0.83% and Facebook climbed 0.78%.

Bank stocks also received a boost as Citigroup gained 3.12% and Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs all increased more than 2%.

Devon Energy and WPX Energy announced they would move forward with merger plans, sending their stocks up 11.24% and 16.31% respectively.

Markets responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s scheduled meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday to discuss a long-awaited stimulus package as Congress’ pre-election recess looms.

“We are having our conversations,” Pelosi told CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. “And when I have a conversation with the administration, it is in good faith. I trust Secretary Mnuchin to represent something that can reach a solution. And I believe we can come to an agreement.”

Monday’s gains came after a rally on Friday that saw the Dow climb more than 300 points but markets remained down for the month of September, with the Dow falling 3%, the S&P 500 sliding 4.4% and the Nasdaq dropping 5.8%.

