Dow snaps winning streak; tech propels S&P, Nasdaq higher

Nov. 11 (UPI) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a two-day winning streak Wednesday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted gains as tech stocks rebounded.

The blue-chip index closed down 23.29 points, or 0.079%, after posting gains the first two days of the week. The Dow has mostly climbed in the month of October, only dipping 0.2% on Friday.

Disney stock dropped 3.02% and JPMorgan Chase fell 1.49% to drag the Dow lower.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.77% and the Nasdaq gained 2.01% as tech stocks, which dragged them down earlier in the week, performed more favorably on Wednesday.

Amazon stock increased 3.37%, Apple gained 3.04%, Microsoft climbed 2.63%, Netflix grew 2.19% and Facebook ended the day up 1.49%.

The S&P 500’s tech sector climbed more than 2% overall to help lead the market higher.

U.S. markets have largely increased surrounding the U.S. presidential election but tech stocks suffered as investors moved away from so-called “stay at home trade” stocks.

On Tuesday, the Dow climbed 0.9%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.14% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.37%.