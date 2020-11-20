Dozens of police cars, ambulances on scene after reported active shooter at Wisconsin mall

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin, Nov. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Dozens of ambulances and police cars have responded to the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin — a suburb of Milwaukee — after reports of an active shooter and multiple people injured.

“Police are actively investigating an incident at Mayfair Mall,” a tweet from the Wauwatosa Police Department says.

According reports by CNN and other networks, Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said multiple people have been injured, but none are suffering from injuries believed to be life threatening.

McBride also told news outlets he estimated at least 75 officers were on the scene.

The suspect is reportedly at large.

