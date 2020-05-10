Dr. Anthony Fauci to enter ‘modified quarantine’ after possible White House exposure to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation’s top strategists in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, is entering a “modified quarantine” after being exposed to a White House staffer who tested positive for the disease.

Fauci revealed his decision to CNN on Saturday and characterized his exposure to the infected staffer as “low risk.”

That assessment means Fauci was not in direct contact with the individual at the time they were known to test positive for the virus.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, told CNN he will be staying at home for the next 14 days and will work from his computer. He said he would also wear a mask.

Fauci said he will be tested for the disease every day. A test conducted yesterday turned out negative, he said.