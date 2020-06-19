Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, apostle of the Church of Latter-day Saints, released from hospital

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has been released from the hospital.

The LDS Church announced Wednesday that Holland had been hospitalized for observation for undisclosed medical symptoms. The Church statement did say Holland was not suffering from COVID-19.

The Friday update says that Holland, “who was hospitalized for brief observation, has been released from the hospital. He is returning to normal activities. He and his family appreciate the prayers and concern on his behalf.”

The hospitalization followed several days of illness, the original statement said, adding that some diagnostic work was planned during Holland’s hospital stay.